Step 1: Understand the difference between intensive and extensive properties. Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do depend on the amount of substance.
Step 2: Analyze each option: Mass, Energy, Volume, and Density. Mass, Energy, and Volume change when the amount of substance changes, so they are extensive properties.
Step 3: Density is defined as mass divided by volume, $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$. Since both mass and volume change proportionally, their ratio (density) remains constant regardless of the amount of substance.
Step 4: Conclude that density is an intensive property because it does not depend on the size or amount of the sample.
Step 5: Therefore, among the given options, density is the intensive property.
