To what extent do covalent compounds conduct electricity?
A
Usually
B
Always
C
Never
D
Rarely
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electrical conductivity in substances depends on the presence of charged particles (ions or free electrons) that can move and carry charge.
Recall that covalent compounds are formed by sharing electrons between atoms, resulting in molecules rather than ions.
Recognize that most covalent compounds do not have free ions or free electrons in their pure form, so they generally do not conduct electricity well.
Note that some covalent compounds can conduct electricity under special conditions (e.g., when dissolved in water if they ionize slightly, or in the case of certain molecular conductors), but this is not common.
Conclude that covalent compounds rarely conduct electricity because they lack mobile charged particles, unlike ionic compounds or metals.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules