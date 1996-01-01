Which factor is most important for chemical companies when determining if a product should receive a caution label?
A
The product's market demand
B
The product's packaging material
C
The product's color and appearance
D
The product's reactivity with other substances
1
Understand that caution labels on chemical products are primarily intended to inform users about potential hazards associated with the chemical.
Recognize that the key factor for determining the need for a caution label is the chemical's inherent properties, especially how it reacts with other substances, which can pose safety risks.
Evaluate the product's reactivity, such as whether it is flammable, corrosive, toxic, or reactive with water or air, since these characteristics directly impact safe handling and storage.
Consider that factors like market demand, packaging material, or color and appearance do not directly influence the chemical hazard classification or the need for caution labels.
Conclude that the most important factor for chemical companies when deciding on caution labels is the product's chemical reactivity and associated hazards, ensuring user safety and regulatory compliance.
