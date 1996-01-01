Which of the following is NOT a product of the chemical weathering of potassium feldspar?
A
Calcite (CaCO3)
B
Quartz (SiO2)
C
Kaolinite (Al2Si2O5(OH)4)
D
Potassium ions (K+)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical weathering of potassium feldspar (KAlSi3O8) involves reactions that break down the mineral into secondary minerals and dissolved ions.
Identify typical products of potassium feldspar weathering: potassium ions (K+), clay minerals such as kaolinite (Al2Si2O5(OH)4), and silica in the form of quartz (SiO2) or dissolved silicic acid.
Recognize that calcite (CaCO3) is a carbonate mineral, commonly formed from calcium and carbonate ions, and is not a direct product of potassium feldspar weathering since feldspar does not contain calcium or carbonate groups.
Conclude that while quartz, kaolinite, and potassium ions are products or byproducts of potassium feldspar weathering, calcite is not formed from this process.
Therefore, the product that is NOT formed from the chemical weathering of potassium feldspar is calcite (CaCO3).
