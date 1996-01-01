Why can't an atom easily lose or gain a proton under normal chemical reactions?
A
Because protons are tightly bound in the nucleus and changing their number requires nuclear reactions.
B
Because protons are located in the electron cloud and can be exchanged during chemical reactions.
C
Because protons are paired with neutrons and can be transferred together in chemical reactions.
D
Because losing or gaining a proton does not affect the identity of the element.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that an atom consists of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, surrounded by electrons in the electron cloud.
Recognize that chemical reactions primarily involve the rearrangement of electrons in the outer shells of atoms, not changes to the nucleus.
Recall that protons are positively charged particles tightly bound within the nucleus by the strong nuclear force, which is much stronger than the forces involved in chemical bonding.
Know that changing the number of protons in an atom changes the element itself, which requires nuclear reactions (such as radioactive decay or nuclear fusion), not ordinary chemical reactions.
Therefore, under normal chemical conditions, atoms cannot easily lose or gain protons because this would require overcoming the strong nuclear forces and altering the nucleus, which is beyond the scope of chemical processes.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules