Because it contains delocalized protons that carry charge.
B
Because its valence electrons are free to move throughout the metal lattice.
C
Because aluminum atoms share electrons through covalent bonds.
D
Because aluminum ions are able to move freely in the solid.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that electrical conductivity in solids depends on the presence of charged particles that can move freely through the material.
Recall that in metals like aluminum, atoms are arranged in a lattice structure where valence electrons are not bound to any specific atom but are free to move throughout the lattice; these are called delocalized electrons.
Recognize that these delocalized valence electrons act as charge carriers, allowing electric current to flow when an electric field is applied.
Note that protons are fixed within the atomic nuclei and cannot move freely, so they do not contribute to electrical conductivity in solids.
Conclude that the reason solid aluminum conducts electricity is because its valence electrons are free to move throughout the metal lattice, enabling the flow of electric charge.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules