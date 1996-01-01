Which of the following is an example of a qualitative test in chemistry?
A
Observing the color change when phenolphthalein is added to a solution
B
Measuring the mass of a precipitate formed in a reaction
C
Calculating the pH of a solution using a pH meter
D
Determining the concentration of NaCl in water using titration
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between qualitative and quantitative tests in chemistry. Qualitative tests provide descriptive information about the presence or characteristics of a substance, such as color, odor, or texture, without involving numerical measurements.
Recognize that quantitative tests involve measuring numerical values, such as mass, volume, concentration, or pH, to obtain precise data about a substance.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a qualitative or quantitative test:
- Observing the color change when phenolphthalein is added to a solution is a qualitative test because it involves noting a color change, which is descriptive and non-numerical.
- Measuring the mass of a precipitate, calculating pH with a meter, and determining concentration by titration are quantitative tests because they involve numerical measurements.
