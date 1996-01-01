Chemical effectiveness is not dependent on which of the following factors?
A
Presence of a catalyst
B
Concentration of reactants
C
Color of the reactants
D
Temperature
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that chemical effectiveness generally depends on factors that influence the rate or extent of a chemical reaction, such as the presence of a catalyst, concentration of reactants, and temperature.
Recognize that a catalyst speeds up a reaction without being consumed, thus affecting chemical effectiveness.
Know that increasing the concentration of reactants typically increases the reaction rate, impacting chemical effectiveness.
Acknowledge that temperature affects the kinetic energy of molecules, influencing reaction rates and effectiveness.
Identify that the color of reactants is usually a physical property and does not directly affect the chemical effectiveness of a reaction.
