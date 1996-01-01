Which statement best describes the difference between a conductor and an insulator?
A
A conductor is always a metal, while an insulator is always a nonmetal.
B
A conductor has a high resistance, while an insulator has a low resistance.
C
A conductor allows the easy flow of electric current, while an insulator resists the flow of electric current.
D
A conductor cannot transfer heat, while an insulator can transfer heat easily.
Understand the definitions of conductor and insulator in terms of electrical conductivity: A conductor allows electric charges to flow easily, while an insulator resists the flow of electric charges.
Recognize that conductors typically have free electrons or charge carriers that move easily through the material, enabling electric current to pass.
Know that insulators have tightly bound electrons that do not move freely, preventing or greatly reducing the flow of electric current.
Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to these definitions: The correct description should focus on the ease or resistance to electric current flow.
Conclude that the statement 'A conductor allows the easy flow of electric current, while an insulator resists the flow of electric current' best captures the fundamental difference between conductors and insulators.
