Which of the following elements is considered the first basic metal on the periodic table?
A
Beryllium (Be)
B
Sodium (Na)
C
Lithium (Li)
D
Magnesium (Mg)
1
Understand the concept of 'basic metals' in the periodic table: Basic metals are typically metallic elements that are more reactive and have metallic properties such as malleability, ductility, and good electrical conductivity. They tend to form basic oxides and hydroxides.
Recall the position of the elements in the periodic table: Lithium (Li), Beryllium (Be), Sodium (Na), and Magnesium (Mg) are all in the s-block, with Li and Be in period 2, and Na and Mg in period 3.
Identify the difference between alkali metals and alkaline earth metals: Lithium (Li) and Sodium (Na) are alkali metals (Group 1), which are very reactive and not typically classified as 'basic metals' in this context. Beryllium (Be) and Magnesium (Mg) are alkaline earth metals (Group 2).
Consider the chemical behavior of Beryllium (Be): Although Be is in Group 2, it has some unique properties and is less reactive than other alkaline earth metals, but it is often considered the first basic metal because it forms basic oxides and hydroxides.
Conclude that Beryllium (Be) is considered the first basic metal on the periodic table because it is the earliest element in the periodic table that exhibits typical metallic and basic properties among the options given.
