Which of the following statements about salt and the periodic table is correct?
A
Salt is an element with the symbol NaCl on the periodic table.
B
Salt is listed as a group of elements on the periodic table.
C
Salt is not an element and does not have a symbol on the periodic table.
D
Salt is a metal found in the alkali metals group.
Step 1: Understand what salt is chemically. Salt commonly refers to sodium chloride (NaCl), which is a compound made of two elements: sodium (Na) and chlorine (Cl).
Step 2: Recall that the periodic table lists individual elements, each with a unique chemical symbol, such as Na for sodium and Cl for chlorine. Compounds like NaCl are not listed as single entries on the periodic table.
Step 3: Analyze the given statements: 'Salt is an element with the symbol NaCl' is incorrect because NaCl is a compound, not an element.
Step 4: The statement 'Salt is listed as a group of elements on the periodic table' is incorrect because the periodic table groups elements, not compounds or mixtures.
Step 5: The statement 'Salt is a metal found in the alkali metals group' is incorrect because salt is a compound, not a metal; sodium (Na) is a metal in the alkali metals group, but salt itself is not.
