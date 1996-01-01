Several properties of the element magnesium are shown below. Which one is a chemical property?
A
Magnesium is malleable and can be rolled into sheets.
B
Magnesium has a melting point of 650 °C.
C
Magnesium is a silvery-white metal.
D
Magnesium reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and form new substances.
Review each given property and classify it: 'Malleable and can be rolled into sheets' describes a physical property related to the metal's shape and form.
'Melting point of 650 °C' is a physical property because it describes a temperature at which magnesium changes state but remains chemically the same.
'Silvery-white metal' is a physical property describing the appearance of magnesium without altering its chemical identity.
The statement 'Magnesium reacts with hydrochloric acid to produce hydrogen gas' describes a chemical property because it involves magnesium undergoing a chemical reaction to form new substances (magnesium chloride and hydrogen gas).
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules