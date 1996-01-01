Consider the compound Al(OH)_3. What type of solid does it form?
A
Covalent (network) solid
B
Molecular solid
C
Hydrated (amorphous) solid
D
Ionic solid
1
Identify the nature of the compound Al(OH)\_3 by examining its constituent elements: aluminum (Al) is a metal and hydroxide (OH) is a polyatomic ion.
Recognize that Al(OH)\_3 consists of aluminum cations (Al^{3+}) and hydroxide anions (OH^{-}), which typically form ionic bonds due to the metal-nonmetal interaction.
Understand that ionic solids are composed of ions held together by strong electrostatic forces in a lattice structure, which is common for metal hydroxides like Al(OH)\_3.
Consider the physical form of Al(OH)\_3, which is often found as a hydrated or amorphous solid rather than a well-defined crystalline ionic lattice, due to water molecules incorporated in its structure or lack of long-range order.
Conclude that Al(OH)\_3 does not form a covalent network solid or a molecular solid, but rather forms a hydrated (amorphous) solid with ionic character.
