Which of the following best describes the polarity of the molecule C_{12}H_{22}O_{11} (sucrose)?
A
It is ionic.
B
It is amphipathic (both polar and nonpolar regions).
C
It is a nonpolar molecule.
D
It is a polar molecule.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the molecular formula and structure of sucrose, C_{12}H_{22}O_{11}, which is a disaccharide composed of glucose and fructose units linked together.
Recall that polarity in molecules arises from differences in electronegativity between atoms and the molecular geometry, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charge.
Examine the functional groups present in sucrose: it contains multiple hydroxyl (-OH) groups, which are highly polar due to the electronegativity difference between oxygen and hydrogen.
Understand that these polar -OH groups create strong dipole moments and enable hydrogen bonding with water, making sucrose soluble in water and overall polar.
Conclude that sucrose is not ionic (no full charge separation like salts), not nonpolar (due to many polar -OH groups), and not amphipathic (it lacks distinct nonpolar hydrocarbon regions), so the best description is that it is a polar molecule.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules