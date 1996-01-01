Which statement best describes white gold formed from nickel and gold?
White gold is a mixture of gold and silver.
White gold is an alloy composed of gold and one or more white metals, such as nickel.
White gold is a pure element with the same properties as gold.
White gold is a compound formed by a chemical reaction between gold and nickel.
Understand the difference between mixtures, alloys, compounds, and pure elements. A pure element consists of only one type of atom, while a compound is formed by a chemical reaction creating new chemical bonds between different elements.
Recall that white gold is not a pure element but a material made by combining gold with other metals to change its properties, such as color and hardness.
Recognize that an alloy is a homogeneous mixture of two or more metals physically combined, not chemically bonded, which means the metals retain their individual properties but create a new material with combined characteristics.
Identify that white gold is typically an alloy of gold with one or more white metals like nickel or silver, which gives it a silvery appearance and different mechanical properties compared to pure gold.
Conclude that the best description of white gold formed from nickel and gold is that it is an alloy composed of gold and one or more white metals, such as nickel, rather than a pure element, a compound, or a simple mixture with silver.
