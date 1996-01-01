Which statement best describes the changes in bonding and energy that occur when a molecule of iodine (I_2) is converted from a solid to a gas?
A
Covalent bonds within I_2 molecules are formed, and energy is released.
B
Intermolecular forces are overcome, but covalent bonds within I_2 molecules remain intact; energy is absorbed.
C
Covalent bonds within I_2 molecules are broken, and energy is released.
D
Intermolecular forces are strengthened, and energy is absorbed.
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between covalent bonds and intermolecular forces. Covalent bonds are strong bonds holding atoms together within a molecule, while intermolecular forces are weaker attractions between separate molecules.
Step 2: Recognize that when iodine (I_2) changes from solid to gas, the molecules themselves do not break apart; instead, the forces holding the molecules together in the solid state are overcome.
Step 3: Identify that the covalent bonds within each I_2 molecule remain intact during the phase change because the molecule itself does not dissociate into atoms.
Step 4: Know that overcoming intermolecular forces requires energy input, so energy is absorbed during the transition from solid to gas.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description is that intermolecular forces are overcome, covalent bonds remain intact, and energy is absorbed.
