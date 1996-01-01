In a formula unit of MnO, the total oxide ion charge is 2–. What is the charge on each manganese ion?
A
2+
B
0
C
3+
D
1+
Identify the charge on the oxide ion (O). Since oxide ions typically have a charge of 2–, write this as $\mathrm{O^{2-}}$.
Recognize that the formula unit is MnO, meaning there is one manganese ion (Mn) and one oxide ion (O) per formula unit.
Set up an equation to represent the total charge balance in the formula unit. The sum of the charges must be zero because the compound is electrically neutral. Let the charge on manganese be $x$. Then, the total charge is $x + (-2) = 0$.
Solve the equation for $x$: $x - 2 = 0$, so $x = +2$.
Conclude that the charge on each manganese ion in MnO is $2+$.
