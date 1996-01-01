Which of the following ions will act as a weak base in water?
A
NO3^−
B
Cl^−
C
CH3COO^−
D
SO4^{2−}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a weak base in water is an ion that can accept a proton (H\^+) but does not do so completely, meaning it partially hydrolyzes in water to form OH\^− ions.
Identify the conjugate acids of each ion given: NO3\^− is the conjugate base of HNO3 (a strong acid), Cl\^− is the conjugate base of HCl (a strong acid), CH3COO\^− is the conjugate base of CH3COOH (a weak acid), and SO4^{2−} is the conjugate base of HSO4\^− (which is a strong acid).
Understand that ions derived from strong acids (like NO3\^− and Cl\^−) are very weak bases and do not significantly hydrolyze in water, so they do not act as weak bases.
Recognize that CH3COO\^−, being the conjugate base of a weak acid (acetic acid), will partially accept protons in water, making it a weak base.
Conclude that among the ions listed, CH3COO\^− is the one that acts as a weak base in water due to its ability to partially hydrolyze and increase the OH\^− concentration.
