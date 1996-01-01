Identify the conjugate acids of each ion given: NO3\^− is the conjugate base of HNO3 (a strong acid), Cl\^− is the conjugate base of HCl (a strong acid), CH3COO\^− is the conjugate base of CH3COOH (a weak acid), and SO4^{2−} is the conjugate base of HSO4\^− (which is a strong acid).