Which of the following is a chemical property of copper?
A
Copper can be hammered into thin sheets.
B
Copper is a good conductor of electricity.
C
Copper reacts with oxygen to form copper(II) oxide.
D
Copper has a reddish-brown color.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes and form new substances.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "Copper can be hammered into thin sheets" describes malleability, a physical property because the substance's identity does not change.
- "Copper is a good conductor of electricity" is a physical property related to how copper allows electric current to flow without changing its chemical composition.
- "Copper reacts with oxygen to form copper(II) oxide" describes a chemical reaction where copper changes into a new substance, indicating a chemical property.
