Which of the following is evidence that a chemical change has occurred?
A
A sample is crushed into a powder
B
A solid melts into a liquid
C
A new substance with different properties is formed
D
A substance is dissolved in water
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: Physical changes affect the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while chemical changes result in the formation of new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
- Crushing a sample into a powder changes its shape and size but not its chemical identity, so it is a physical change.
- Melting a solid into a liquid changes its state of matter but not its chemical composition, so it is a physical change.
- Formation of a new substance with different properties indicates a chemical change because the original substances have undergone a chemical reaction to produce something new.
