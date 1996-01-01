Natural gas is often found in association with which of the following substances?
A
Limestone
B
Sulfur
C
Petroleum (crude oil)
D
Coal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Natural gas is a fossil fuel that is often found in geological formations alongside other substances formed from ancient organic matter.
Recall that natural gas commonly occurs in association with petroleum (crude oil) because both are hydrocarbons formed from the decomposition of organic material under heat and pressure over millions of years.
Recognize that limestone is a sedimentary rock primarily composed of calcium carbonate and is not typically associated directly with natural gas deposits.
Note that sulfur can be found in some natural gas deposits but is not the primary substance associated with natural gas formation.
Understand that coal is a different type of fossil fuel formed mainly from plant material and is not commonly found in association with natural gas in the same deposits.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules