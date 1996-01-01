Mercury has a specific gravity of 13.6. How many milliliters of mercury have a mass of 0.35 kg?
A
47.1 mL
B
13.6 mL
C
25.7 mL
D
35.0 mL
1
Understand that specific gravity (SG) is the ratio of the density of a substance to the density of water. Since the density of water is 1 g/mL, the density of mercury can be found by multiplying the specific gravity by 1 g/mL. So, \( \text{density of mercury} = 13.6 \times 1 \ \text{g/mL} = 13.6 \ \text{g/mL} \).
Convert the given mass of mercury from kilograms to grams because the density is in grams per milliliter. Use the conversion \( 1 \ \text{kg} = 1000 \ \text{g} \), so \( 0.35 \ \text{kg} = 0.35 \times 1000 = 350 \ \text{g} \).
Use the formula relating mass, density, and volume: \( \text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}} \). Rearranged to find volume, it becomes \( \text{volume} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{density}} \).
Substitute the known values into the volume formula: \( \text{volume} = \frac{350 \ \text{g}}{13.6 \ \text{g/mL}} \).
Calculate the volume in milliliters from the above expression to find how many milliliters of mercury correspond to the given mass.
