Understand that specific gravity (SG) is the ratio of the density of a substance to the density of water. Since the density of water is 1 g/mL, the density of mercury can be found by multiplying the specific gravity by 1 g/mL. So, \( \text{density of mercury} = 13.6 \times 1 \ \text{g/mL} = 13.6 \ \text{g/mL} \).