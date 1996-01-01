A solid object has a mass of 50.0 g and displaces 20.0 mL of water when submerged. What is the density of the object?
A
1.00 g/mL
B
4.00 g/mL
C
2.50 g/mL
D
0.40 g/mL
1
Identify the given quantities: mass of the object $m = 50.0\ \text{g}$ and volume of water displaced $V = 20.0\ \text{mL}$. The volume displaced by the object is equal to the volume of the object itself.
Recall the formula for density, which is the ratio of mass to volume: $\rho = \frac{m}{V}$, where $\rho$ is density, $m$ is mass, and $V$ is volume.
Substitute the known values into the density formula: $\rho = \frac{50.0\ \text{g}}{20.0\ \text{mL}}$.
Perform the division to find the density value (do not calculate the final number here, just set up the expression).
Express the units of density as grams per milliliter ($\text{g/mL}$), which is appropriate since mass is in grams and volume is in milliliters.
