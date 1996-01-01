An atom or a molecule with either a positive or negative charge is called a(n):
A
isotope
B
ion
C
compound
D
element
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the given terms: An isotope refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons; a compound is a substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded; an element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom.
Recall that an atom or molecule with a positive or negative charge means it has lost or gained electrons, resulting in an electrical charge.
Recognize that such charged species are called ions, where a positive charge indicates a cation and a negative charge indicates an anion.
Therefore, the term that correctly describes an atom or molecule with a charge is 'ion'.
Summarize that the key concept is the presence of an electrical charge due to electron loss or gain, which defines an ion.
