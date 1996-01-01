An atom or a molecule with either a positive or negative charge is referred to as a(n):
A
ion
B
element
C
compound
D
isotope
1
Understand the definitions of the given terms: An element is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom; a compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine; an isotope refers to atoms of the same element with different numbers of neutrons.
Recall that an atom or molecule with a net electrical charge (either positive or negative) is called an ion because it has gained or lost electrons.
Recognize that ions form when atoms or molecules lose electrons (resulting in a positive charge, called cations) or gain electrons (resulting in a negative charge, called anions).
Therefore, the term that correctly describes an atom or molecule with a positive or negative charge is 'ion'.
Confirm that the other options (element, compound, isotope) do not specifically refer to charged species.
