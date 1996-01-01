Which of the following tools is most appropriate for measuring mass in a laboratory setting?
A
Thermometer
B
Graduated cylinder
C
Balance
D
Volumetric flask
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the quantity you need to measure: mass is the amount of matter in an object, typically measured in grams (g) or kilograms (kg).
Identify the function of each tool: a thermometer measures temperature, a graduated cylinder measures volume, a volumetric flask is used to prepare precise volumes of solutions, and a balance measures mass.
Recall that a balance is specifically designed to measure the mass of objects by comparing them to known masses or using electronic sensors.
Recognize that tools like graduated cylinders and volumetric flasks are used for volume measurements, not mass.
Conclude that the most appropriate tool for measuring mass in a laboratory setting is the balance.
