Which of the following is the correct SI unit for weight?
A
joule
B
meter
C
kilogram
D
newton
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object. It is different from mass, which is the amount of matter in the object.
Recall that force in the International System of Units (SI) is measured in newtons (N).
Remember the relationship between force, mass, and acceleration given by Newton's second law: $F = m \times a$, where $F$ is force in newtons, $m$ is mass in kilograms, and $a$ is acceleration in meters per second squared.
Since weight is the force due to gravity, the acceleration $a$ is the acceleration due to gravity, approximately $9.8 \ \text{m/s}^2$ on Earth.
Therefore, the SI unit for weight is the newton (N), which is equivalent to $\text{kg} \cdot \text{m/s}^2$.
