Which of the following is associated with an increase of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) in the environment?
A
Rise in soil salinity
B
Increase in acid rain formation
C
Depletion of the ozone layer
D
Enhanced greenhouse effect due to carbon dioxide
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) are: they are compounds containing carbon, chlorine, and fluorine, once widely used in refrigerants and aerosol propellants.
Recognize that CFCs are stable in the lower atmosphere but break down in the stratosphere under UV radiation, releasing chlorine atoms.
Know that these chlorine atoms catalyze the destruction of ozone (O\_3) molecules in the stratosphere, leading to thinning of the ozone layer.
Recall the role of the ozone layer: it protects life on Earth by absorbing harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.
Conclude that an increase in CFCs leads to depletion of the ozone layer, which is the environmental effect associated with CFCs, rather than soil salinity, acid rain, or the greenhouse effect from CO\_2.
