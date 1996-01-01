Which of the following warnings refers to a chemical property of the material?
A
Flammable: Keep away from open flames.
B
Keep container tightly closed to prevent evaporation.
C
Do not drop: Fragile.
D
Store in a cool, dry place.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties. Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, such as evaporation or fragility. Chemical properties describe a substance's ability to undergo chemical changes, like flammability.
Analyze each warning to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property:
- "Flammable: Keep away from open flames." refers to the substance's ability to catch fire, which is a chemical property because it involves a chemical reaction (combustion).
- "Keep container tightly closed to prevent evaporation." relates to evaporation, a physical change, so this is a physical property.
- "Do not drop: Fragile." describes the material's tendency to break, a physical property related to mechanical strength.
- "Store in a cool, dry place." is a storage instruction based on physical stability, not a chemical property.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules