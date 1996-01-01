Why does a water molecule (H_2O) have an uneven distribution of charge?
A
Because water molecules form ionic bonds between hydrogen and oxygen.
B
Because the molecule is linear, resulting in unequal sharing of electrons.
C
Because hydrogen atoms are larger than oxygen atoms, leading to uneven charge distribution.
D
Because oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, causing electrons to be pulled closer to the oxygen atom.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the distribution of charge in a molecule depends on the type of bonding and the difference in electronegativity between the atoms involved.
Recall that water (H_2O) consists of covalent bonds between hydrogen and oxygen atoms, not ionic bonds, so the electrons are shared rather than transferred.
Recognize that the water molecule has a bent (angular) shape, not linear, which affects the overall distribution of charge but is not the primary reason for uneven charge distribution.
Identify that electronegativity is the tendency of an atom to attract shared electrons in a bond; oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen.
Conclude that because oxygen pulls the shared electrons closer to itself, the electrons spend more time near oxygen, creating a partial negative charge on oxygen and partial positive charges on the hydrogens, resulting in an uneven charge distribution.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules