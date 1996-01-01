it has an uneven distribution of electron density, resulting in a partial positive charge on hydrogen atoms and a partial negative charge on the oxygen atom
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of molecular polarity: A molecule is polar if it has an uneven distribution of electron density, leading to partial positive and negative charges within the molecule.
Recall the molecular geometry of water: Water (H\_2O) has a bent (angular) shape, not linear, due to the two lone pairs on oxygen that repel the hydrogen atoms.
Recognize the type of bonding in water: Water molecules are held together by covalent bonds between hydrogen and oxygen atoms, not ionic bonds.
Analyze the electronegativity difference: Oxygen is more electronegative than hydrogen, so it attracts the shared electrons more strongly, creating a partial negative charge on oxygen and partial positive charges on hydrogens.
Conclude that the uneven electron distribution and bent shape cause water to be a polar molecule, which explains its unique properties.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules