Rank the following anions in order of increasing basicity: Cl^-, OH^-, F^-, and NO_3^-.
A
NO_3^- < Cl^- < F^- < OH^-
B
F^- < Cl^- < NO_3^- < OH^-
C
Cl^- < NO_3^- < OH^- < F^-
D
OH^- < F^- < Cl^- < NO_3^-
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that basicity of an anion is related to its ability to accept a proton (H^+), which depends on the strength of its conjugate acid. The weaker the conjugate acid, the stronger the base.
Identify the conjugate acids of each anion: Cl^- comes from HCl, OH^- from H2O, F^- from HF, and NO_3^- from HNO_3.
Recall the acid strengths (pKa values) of these conjugate acids: HCl and HNO_3 are strong acids (very low pKa), HF is a weak acid (higher pKa), and H2O is very weakly acidic (even higher pKa).
Use the relationship that the stronger the acid, the weaker its conjugate base. Therefore, NO_3^- and Cl^- (from strong acids) are weak bases, while F^- and OH^- (from weaker acids) are stronger bases.
Rank the anions from least basic to most basic by comparing their conjugate acid strengths: NO_3^- < Cl^- < F^- < OH^-.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules