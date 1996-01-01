Which pair of elements is most likely to share similar chemical properties?
A
Na and K
B
O and Cl
C
Mg and Al
D
C and F
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table tend to have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the groups of each element in the pairs: Na (Sodium) and K (Potassium) are both in Group 1 (alkali metals); O (Oxygen) is in Group 16 and Cl (Chlorine) is in Group 17; Mg (Magnesium) is in Group 2 and Al (Aluminum) is in Group 13; C (Carbon) is in Group 14 and F (Fluorine) is in Group 17.
Recall that elements in the same group have similar valence electron configurations, which largely determine their chemical behavior and reactivity.
Compare the pairs: since Na and K are both alkali metals with one valence electron, they are most likely to share similar chemical properties.
Conclude that the pair Na and K is the best choice because they belong to the same group and thus have similar chemical properties.
