Identify the groups of each element in the pairs: Na (Sodium) and K (Potassium) are both in Group 1 (alkali metals); O (Oxygen) is in Group 16 and Cl (Chlorine) is in Group 17; Mg (Magnesium) is in Group 2 and Al (Aluminum) is in Group 13; C (Carbon) is in Group 14 and F (Fluorine) is in Group 17.