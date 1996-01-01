Which of the following elements is the most commonly recognized metalloid on the periodic table?
A
Phosphorus (P)
B
Aluminum (Al)
C
Silicon (Si)
D
Sodium (Na)
1
Understand what a metalloid is: Metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals. They often have semiconducting properties and are found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table.
Identify the elements given in the problem: Phosphorus (P), Aluminum (Al), Silicon (Si), and Sodium (Na).
Recall the classification of each element: Phosphorus is a nonmetal, Aluminum is a metal, Sodium is a metal, and Silicon is a metalloid.
Recognize that Silicon (Si) is the most commonly recognized metalloid because it exhibits both metallic and nonmetallic properties and is widely used in semiconductors.
Conclude that among the options, Silicon (Si) is the correct answer as the most commonly recognized metalloid on the periodic table.
