Which of the following substances did Antoine Lavoisier correctly characterize as an element?
A
Ammonia
B
Water
C
Oxygen
D
Carbon dioxide
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of an element: a substance that cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means.
Review Antoine Lavoisier's contributions to chemistry, especially his work on identifying and naming elements based on experimental evidence.
Analyze each substance given: Ammonia (NH\_3) is a compound made of nitrogen and hydrogen; Water (H\_2O) is a compound made of hydrogen and oxygen; Carbon dioxide (CO\_2) is a compound made of carbon and oxygen.
Recognize that Oxygen (O\_2) is a pure substance consisting of only one type of atom and cannot be broken down further by chemical means, fitting the definition of an element.
Conclude that Lavoisier correctly characterized Oxygen as an element, while the others are compounds.
