Which of the following lists the scientists in the correct chronological order based on their contributions to the development of the modern periodic table?
A
Newlands, Dobereiner, Moseley, Mendeleev
B
Moseley, Mendeleev, Dobereiner, Newlands
C
Mendeleev, Dobereiner, Moseley, Newlands
D
Dobereiner, Newlands, Mendeleev, Moseley
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the historical context of the development of the periodic table by identifying the key contributions of each scientist mentioned.
Step 2: Recognize that Johann Dobereiner, in the early 19th century (around 1829), proposed the concept of triads, grouping elements with similar properties in sets of three.
Step 3: Note that John Newlands, in 1864, introduced the Law of Octaves, arranging elements in order of increasing atomic mass and noticing repeating properties every eighth element.
Step 4: Acknowledge that Dmitri Mendeleev, in 1869, created the first widely recognized periodic table, organizing elements by increasing atomic mass and predicting properties of undiscovered elements.
Step 5: Understand that Henry Moseley, in 1913, used X-ray spectra to determine atomic numbers, which led to the modern periodic law where elements are arranged by atomic number rather than atomic mass.
