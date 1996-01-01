Which of the following substances has a molecule as its smallest representative particle?
A
Sodium chloride (NaCl)
B
Oxygen (O_2)
C
Diamond (C)
D
Sodium (Na)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of the 'smallest representative particle' for different types of substances. For ionic compounds like sodium chloride (NaCl), the smallest unit is a formula unit, not a molecule, because they form a lattice of ions.
For covalent network solids like diamond (C), the smallest representative particle is a giant network of atoms bonded together, not discrete molecules.
For metallic substances like sodium (Na), the smallest representative particle is a metal atom arranged in a metallic lattice, not molecules.
For molecular substances like oxygen (O_2), the smallest representative particle is a molecule composed of two oxygen atoms bonded together.
Therefore, identify which substance is molecular by recognizing that oxygen (O_2) exists as discrete molecules, making it the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Atom Structure with a bite sized video explanation from Jules