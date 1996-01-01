Free radicals contain at least one unpaired electron.
C
Free radicals can initiate chain reactions in chemical processes.
D
Free radicals are generally highly reactive species.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a free radical is. A free radical is a species that contains at least one unpaired electron in its outer shell, which makes it highly reactive.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'Free radicals contain at least one unpaired electron.' This is true by definition, as the presence of an unpaired electron characterizes free radicals.
Step 3: Consider the statement 'Free radicals can initiate chain reactions in chemical processes.' This is also true because free radicals are highly reactive and can propagate chain reactions, such as in polymerization or combustion.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement 'Free radicals are generally highly reactive species.' This is true since the unpaired electron makes free radicals very reactive and short-lived in many cases.
Step 5: Examine the statement 'Free radicals are always electrically charged.' This is false because free radicals can be neutral (no net charge) or charged, but the defining feature is the unpaired electron, not the charge.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules