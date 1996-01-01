Which of the following is a sign that a chemical reaction has occurred?
A
Dissolving a solid in water
B
Change in temperature
C
Change in physical state without new substances
D
Formation of a gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical reaction involves the formation of new substances with different chemical properties from the reactants.
Recognize that physical changes, such as dissolving a solid in water or a change in physical state (like melting or boiling), do not produce new substances; these are physical changes, not chemical reactions.
Identify that a change in temperature alone can be due to either physical or chemical processes, so it is not a definitive sign of a chemical reaction by itself.
Note that the formation of a gas during a process often indicates a chemical reaction because it suggests that new substances are being produced, such as when bubbles form from a reaction.
Conclude that among the options, the formation of a gas is a clear sign that a chemical reaction has occurred.
