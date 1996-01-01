In an aqueous solution, which process could cause the concentration of CO3^{2-} to decrease while the dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) increases?
A
Addition of a base, increasing CO3^{2-} concentration
B
Precipitation of CaCO3, removing both CO3^{2-} and DIC
C
Addition of a strong acid, converting CO3^{2-} to HCO3^{-}
D
Evaporation of water, concentrating all ions equally
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the species involved: CO3^{2-} (carbonate ion) and DIC (dissolved inorganic carbon), which includes CO2, H2CO3, HCO3^{-}, and CO3^{2-}.
Recognize that adding a strong acid increases H^{+} concentration, which shifts the carbonate equilibrium toward bicarbonate (HCO3^{-}) by protonating CO3^{2-}.
Write the relevant equilibrium reaction: $\mathrm{CO3^{2-} + H^{+} \rightleftharpoons HCO3^{-}}$.
Note that converting CO3^{2-} to HCO3^{-} decreases the concentration of CO3^{2-} but increases the total dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC), since HCO3^{-} is part of DIC.
Contrast this with other processes: addition of base increases CO3^{2-}, precipitation removes both CO3^{2-} and DIC, and evaporation concentrates all species equally without changing their relative amounts.
