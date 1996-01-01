Which of the following best explains why ice floats in water?
A
Ice contains air bubbles that make it float.
B
Ice is more dense than liquid water.
C
Ice is less dense than liquid water.
D
Ice and liquid water have the same density.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of density, which is defined as mass per unit volume, mathematically expressed as $\text{density} = \frac{\text{mass}}{\text{volume}}$.
Recognize that whether an object floats or sinks in a fluid depends on the relative densities: an object less dense than the fluid will float, while one more dense will sink.
Recall that water has a unique property where its solid form (ice) is less dense than its liquid form due to the hydrogen bonding that creates an open hexagonal structure in ice, increasing its volume.
Conclude that because ice has a lower density than liquid water, it displaces a volume of water equal to its weight before it is fully submerged, causing it to float.
Eliminate incorrect options by noting that air bubbles are not the primary reason for ice floating, and that ice is not more dense or equally dense compared to liquid water.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules