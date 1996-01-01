Which of the following best describes the difference between mass and density?
A
Mass and density are both measured in grams (g).
B
Mass is the volume of an object, while density is the weight of an object.
C
Mass is a property that depends on temperature, while density does not.
D
Mass is the amount of matter in an object, while density is the mass per unit volume of that object.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of mass. Mass is the amount of matter contained in an object and is typically measured in grams (g) or kilograms (kg). It does not depend on the object's shape or volume.
Step 2: Understand the definition of density. Density is defined as the mass of an object divided by its volume, representing how much mass is packed into a given space. The formula is $\text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}}$.
Step 3: Recognize that mass and density are related but distinct properties. Mass is an extensive property (depends on the amount of substance), while density is an intensive property (does not depend on the amount of substance).
Step 4: Note that mass is measured in units like grams (g), while density is measured in units like grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm$^{3}$) or kilograms per liter (kg/L), reflecting the mass-to-volume ratio.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is: Mass is the amount of matter in an object, while density is the mass per unit volume of that object.
Watch next
Master Density Concepts with a bite sized video explanation from Jules