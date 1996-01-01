Which of the following is the last element in period 4 of the periodic table?
A
Zinc (Zn)
B
Argon (Ar)
C
Bromine (Br)
D
Krypton (Kr)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is arranged in periods (rows) and groups (columns), where each period corresponds to the filling of a principal energy level of electrons.
Identify that period 4 includes elements starting from potassium (K) and ending with the noble gas in that row.
Recall that the noble gases are located at the far right of each period and represent the last element in that period.
Recognize that Krypton (Kr) is the noble gas in period 4, making it the last element in that period.
Confirm that the other options (Zinc, Argon, Bromine) are not the last elements in period 4: Zinc is earlier in the period, Argon is the last element in period 3, and Bromine is before Krypton in period 4.
Watch next
Master Transition Metals and Representative Elements with a bite sized video explanation from Jules