Textbook Question

The apparatus shown consists of three temperature-jacketed 1.000-L bulbs connected by stopcocks. Bulb A contains a mixture of H2O1g2, CO21g2, and N21g2 at 25 °C and a total pressure of 564 mm Hg. Bulb B is empty and is held at a temperature of -70 °C. Bulb C is also empty and is held at a temperature of 190 °C. The stopcocks are closed, and the volume of the lines connecting the bulbs is zero. CO2 sublimes at -78 °C, and N2 boils at -196 °C.

(a) The stopcock between A and B is opened, and the system is allowed to come to equilibrium. The pressure in A and B is now 219 mm Hg. What do bulbs A and B contain?