Who is credited with creating the first periodic table?
A
Antoine Lavoisier
B
John Dalton
C
Dmitri Mendeleev
D
Marie Curie
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that this question is about the history of the periodic table, a fundamental concept in chemistry that organizes elements based on their properties.
Recall that Antoine Lavoisier is known for his work on the law of conservation of mass and identifying elements, but he did not create the periodic table.
Recognize that John Dalton developed the atomic theory, which explains the nature of atoms but did not organize elements into a periodic table.
Identify Dmitri Mendeleev as the scientist who is credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table by arranging elements according to increasing atomic mass and predicting properties of undiscovered elements.
Note that Marie Curie is famous for her work on radioactivity, not for creating the periodic table.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules