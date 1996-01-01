Based on its location in the periodic table, which of the following elements is classified as a metalloid?
A
Cl
B
Na
C
Si
D
Fe
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that metalloids are elements with properties intermediate between metals and nonmetals, often found along the 'stair-step' line on the periodic table between groups 13 and 17.
Identify the positions of the given elements on the periodic table: Cl (chlorine) is a nonmetal in group 17, Na (sodium) is an alkali metal in group 1, Fe (iron) is a transition metal in group 8, and Si (silicon) is located along the metalloid line in group 14.
Recall that metalloids typically include elements like boron (B), silicon (Si), arsenic (As), and others that lie on the boundary between metals and nonmetals.
Based on their positions, determine which element lies in the metalloid region; in this case, silicon (Si) is the element classified as a metalloid.
Conclude that the correct classification depends on the element's position relative to the metalloid staircase on the periodic table, confirming Si as the metalloid among the options.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from Jules