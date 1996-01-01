In which of the following pairs of characteristics of an element are the temperatures the same?
A
Boiling point and condensation point
B
Melting point and boiling point
C
Sublimation point and deposition point
D
Melting point and freezing point
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the physical processes involved. Boiling and condensation are phase changes between liquid and gas, melting and freezing are phase changes between solid and liquid, and sublimation and deposition are phase changes between solid and gas.
Step 2: Recall that phase changes that are reverses of each other occur at the same temperature under constant pressure. For example, the temperature at which a substance melts is the same as the temperature at which it freezes.
Step 3: Analyze each pair: Boiling point and condensation point occur at the same temperature because boiling (liquid to gas) and condensation (gas to liquid) are reverse processes.
Step 4: Melting point and freezing point are the same temperature because melting (solid to liquid) and freezing (liquid to solid) are reverse processes occurring at equilibrium.
Step 5: Sublimation point and deposition point are also the same temperature because sublimation (solid to gas) and deposition (gas to solid) are reverse phase changes occurring at equilibrium.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules