Understand the term 'isoelectronic': atoms or ions are isoelectronic if they have the same number of electrons.
Determine the number of electrons in the given ion O^{2+}. Oxygen (O) has an atomic number of 8, so a neutral oxygen atom has 8 electrons. Since it has a 2+ charge, it has lost 2 electrons, so the number of electrons is $8 - 2 = 6$.
Identify the number of electrons in each neutral atom option: Boron (B) has 5 electrons, Carbon (C) has 6 electrons, Nitrogen (N) has 7 electrons, and Neon (Ne) has 10 electrons.
Compare the number of electrons in O^{2+} (which is 6) with the neutral atoms to find which one has the same number of electrons. The neutral atom with 6 electrons is Carbon (C).
Re-examine the problem context or options carefully to confirm the correct answer, considering any possible typographical or conceptual errors in the problem statement.
