Which element forms an ion with an electron configuration of [Ne] and a -2 charge?
A
Sulfur
B
Nitrogen
C
Fluorine
D
Oxygen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the electron configuration of the neutral atoms involved. The notation [Ne] represents the electron configuration of neon, which is 1s\^2 2s\^2 2p\^6, corresponding to 10 electrons.
Understand that an ion with a -2 charge means the atom has gained 2 extra electrons compared to its neutral state.
Determine which element, when it gains 2 electrons, will have the electron configuration of [Ne]. This means the neutral atom must have 8 electrons (since 8 + 2 = 10), corresponding to the element oxygen.
Check the options: Sulfur has 16 electrons, Nitrogen has 7 electrons, Fluorine has 9 electrons, and Oxygen has 8 electrons. Only oxygen gains 2 electrons to reach 10 electrons, matching the [Ne] configuration.
Conclude that oxygen forms an ion with a -2 charge and an electron configuration of [Ne], which is the oxide ion O\^{2-}.
