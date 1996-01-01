What is the freezing point of water on the Celsius temperature scale?
A
-273
B
100
C
0
D
32
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the freezing point of water is the temperature at which water changes from liquid to solid under standard atmospheric pressure.
Recall that the Celsius temperature scale is defined such that the freezing point of water is set at 0 degrees Celsius.
Recognize that the other values given (-273, 100, 32) correspond to different temperature points or scales: -273 °C is absolute zero, 100 °C is the boiling point of water, and 32 °F is the freezing point of water on the Fahrenheit scale.
Therefore, the freezing point of water on the Celsius scale is exactly 0 °C by definition.
This value is fundamental in chemistry and thermodynamics as a reference point for temperature measurements.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules